Illinois Democrats want to know what Republican Governor Bruce Rauner thinks about his party’s plan to repeal-and-replace Obamacare. A letter from every Democratic member of Illinois’ U.S. Congressional delegation was recently sent to Governor Rauner asking him how the American Health Care Act would affect families in Illinois. This is the fourth letter the Illinois Democrats have sent the governor about the AHCA. So far, they haven’t received a response from him.