Dems Send Rauner Abortion Bill
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Illinois Senate Democrats are sending Governor Rauner a politically sensitive bill that would expand taxpayer-subsidized abortions. The bill would extend abortion coverage to state employees and to those covered by Medicaid. The bill would also guarantee that abortion rights would continue in Illinois if the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade decision were ever overturned. As a candidate, Rauner said he favored the expansion of coverage, but lately he has only said he’s listening to both sides. Rauner now has 60 days to act.

