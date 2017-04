Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Chicago for his arraignment on federal charges that he broke federal banking laws and lied about the money when questioned by the FBI. The indictment two weeks ago alleged Hastert agreed to pay $3.5 million to someone from his days as a high school teacher not to reveal a secret about past misconduct. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert’s income is going to be a bit smaller when he gets out of prison in a few months. Illinois’ General Assembly Retirement System yesterday voted to strip Hastert of his 28-thousand dollar a year pension from the six-years he spent as an Illinois lawmaker. The state’s teacher pension board already took his pension from his time as a teacher. Hastert is finishing-up a sentence for paying to keep his sexual abuse of students silent.