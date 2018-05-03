Derby Dash in Downtown Lockport on May 10th

Lockport Live presents the Lockport Derby Dash on Thursday, May 10 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in celebration of the Kentucky Derby and downtown Lockport businesses. Grab your best fashions and derby hats, and join us for a night of walking downtown Lockport and visiting somefavorite spots – from restaurants and shopping to museums and gallery tours.
Participating establishments include:
– Embers Tap House
– Jackie’s Pub
– Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant
– Paradise Bay Bar and Grill
– The Public Landing Restaurant
– Mamma Onesta’s Italian Restaurant
– Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery
– Showanda’s NAIL BAR
– Briosa Boutique
– To the Nines on 9 th
– Interiors by Diane DeCero
Admission includes drinks, a complimentary wine glass, refreshments, and museum and gallery tours. Tickets are $50 per person, and a limited number are available.To purchase tickets, please call Rene at (708) 828-1013 or email Christina at cbergbower@lockport.org.