Derby Dash in Downtown Lockport on May 10th

Lockport Live presents the Lockport Derby Dash on Thursday, May 10 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in celebration of the Kentucky Derby and downtown Lockport businesses. Grab your best fashions and derby hats, and join us for a night of walking downtown Lockport and visiting somefavorite spots – from restaurants and shopping to museums and gallery tours.

Participating establishments include:

– Embers Tap House

– Jackie’s Pub

– Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant

– Paradise Bay Bar and Grill

– The Public Landing Restaurant

– Mamma Onesta’s Italian Restaurant

– Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery

– Showanda’s NAIL BAR

– Briosa Boutique

– To the Nines on 9 th

– Interiors by Diane DeCero

Admission includes drinks, a complimentary wine glass, refreshments, and museum and gallery tours. Tickets are $50 per person, and a limited number are available.To purchase tickets, please call Rene at (708) 828-1013 or email Christina at cbergbower@lockport.org.