Desplaines Street At Jefferson Street In Downtown Joliet Closed

The city of Joliet has announced that DesPlaines Street at Jefferson Street will be closed as Downtown Sewer Main Improvements are completed. The work is expected to take place through Sunday, September 17th. Motorists on Jefferson Street will not be able to turn right onto DesPlaines Street. McDonough Street is recommended as an alternative route for reaching downtown. Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.