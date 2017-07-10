Detective Updates Public On Investigation Into Joliet Township Toddler’s Death

A detective leading the case into the death of Semaj Crosby tells a community meeting that of the four women in the house where the toddler died, “One, if not more, of those four grown women know exactly what happened to Semaj and know how she got under that couch.” Detective R.J. Austin answered questions last week by the Justice for Semaj Action Team at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet. Austin says the baby was placed under the couch and there were no cuts on the couch.

While many have reported that the couch was flush to the floor, that’s not entirely accurate according to Detective Austin who says the couch was on 3 inch blocks. The child was on her belly and could fit underneath the couch.

A member of the Justice for Semaj Action Team, Dietra Jones, posted the above video of Austin answering questions at the meeting on Facebook. Austin says he can say 100 percent that the toddler did not get under the couch by herself. An autopsy did not show any signs of trauma or blood on the baby, but we’re still awaiting toxicology results.