You Die Twice, Your Final Breath And The Last Time Your Name Is Spoken

Joliet West High School students braved the cold to remember our veterans at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Thousands across the country took part in honor of “Wreaths Across America.” The national event was Saturday December 17th. Volunteers across the country attend one of the national cemetery’s in honor of a deceased veteran by placing a wreath upon the grave.

The Wreaths Across America Moto is “A person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken.”

Joliet West High School teacher Kristen Koppers is keeping her dad alive. She placed a wreath on her dad’s grave and said his name. Koppers laid wreaths on 30 graves and says, “it really gave me an understanding of how important this event is.”