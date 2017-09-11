Direct Burials Military Honors Ceremony At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

An Honors Ceremony will be held Tuesday, September 12th at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery for those who served but didn’t receive honors. The quarterly event honor military service members who were “direct burials.” the remains were dropped off by funeral directors and interred without receiving Honors. They were buried directly as no one requested Honors for various reasons, such as no next of kin or homeless. Twenty veterans will received Direct Burials Military Honors Ceremony at 9am on Tuesday, September 12 in the Committal Shelter C. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.