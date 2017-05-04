Director Of DCFS Forced to Answer Tough Questions Before Illinois Senate

As his department faces new questions about the death of a 16-month-old Joliet Township girl, the head of the state’s child welfare agency is reportedly thinking about quitting to take a job in Florida. George Sheldon told lawmakers on Wednesday that he’s been offered the chance to run a large non-profit called “Our Kids.” The “Chicago Tribune” reports that Sheldon is also being questioned by state ethics officials about allegations of contract and hiring favoritism. Sheldon was in Springfield on Wednesday for a budget hearing and informed the senate that he has ordered a full review of the case to see if proper protocol was handled. The investigation is expected to be completed in the next several days. Sheldon also made it clear though that DCFS can not remove a child from a home just “because of a dirty house.” Semaj Crosby’s body was found under a couch in a cluttered, filthy home in Joliet Township. That was declared uninhabitable a day after the body was found. Crosby’s death is current being investigated as suspicious. No official cause or manner of death has been determined.