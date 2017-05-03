Director Of DCFS May Leave For Florida Nonprofit

As his department faces new questions about the death of a 16-month-old Joliet Township girl, the head of the state’s child welfare agency is reportedly thinking about quitting to take a job in Florida. George Sheldon told lawmakers on Wednesday that he’s been offered the chance to run a large non-profit called “Our Kids.” The “Chicago Tribune” reports that Sheldon is also being questioned by state ethics officials about allegations of contract and hiring favoritism. At the same time, a Will County Judge criticized the DCFS investigators who had visited the Joliet Township home just days before Semaj Crosby’s body was found under a couch in a cluttered, filthy home. The child welfare agency has already had seven directors or acting directors over the last three years.