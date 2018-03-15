Dist 202 Middle School Students Advance To State Geography Bee

Two District 202 middle school students will compete in the 2018 Illinois National Geographic State Bee on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Illinois State University.

Aux Sable Middle School seventh grader Ella Carreno, and Ira Jones Middle School eighth grader Ethan Lenning will compete against more than 100 other students from across the state.

Carreno and Lenning won the geography bees at their home schools earlier this year. The two students then took an online test through the National Geographic Society to qualify for the state bee.

Each state’s champion will advance to the 30th annual National Bee, held in Washington, D.C. from May 20-23, 2018.