District 202 Board of Education Candidates Forum February 23rd

The six candidates running for the District 202 Board of Education on April 4, 2017 have been invited to attend a special public forum and answer questions about their vision for District 202 at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017.

The CAPE parent organization will host the forum at the District 202 Administrative Center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. The program is free and open to the community.

Four of the Board of Education’s seven seats are up for election this year. Board President Michelle Smith is not running for re-election. The six candidates are (in alphabetical order):

· Nabeeha Bakhrani

· William Koch (incumbent)

· Michael Robey

· William Slabich Jr. (incumbent)

· Robert Smith

· Rod Westfall (incumbent)

CAPE is District 202’s committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency.

The group, comprising parents and district administrators represents all District 202 school and district-level parent organizations. It serves as a resource to and conduit between parent groups and district administration.

CAPE members traditionally host Board of Education candidates’ forums each Board election year to foster an accurate understanding of the position of each District 202 Board candidate.