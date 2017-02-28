District 202 Board of Education Extends Dr. Lane Abrell’s Contract

Congratulations to Dr. Lane Abrell. His contract has been extended through to the 2019-20 school year. Plainfield District 202 Board of Education meeting extended his contract with pay hikes. His current salary is just over 209-thousand dollars and by 2020 he’ll be making just under 230-thousand dollars.

Board of Education President Michelle Smith praised Abrell’s leadership, saying, “Under Dr. Abrell, the district has made advances in the areas of student achievement, finances, facility improvements, and community relations.”

Abrell returned to District 202 in 2013-14 following seven years as superintendent of Leland Community Unit School District 1 in LaSalle County. He served as associate superintendent in 2013-14 while transitioning with former Superintendent Dr. John Harper, who retired in July 2014.