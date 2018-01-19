District 202 High School Students Earn Honors at USF Art Competition

Plainfield South High School senior Abigael Ramert won first place in the University of St. Francis Illinois High School Art Competition and Exhibition with colored pencil work “Undertone.”

Four District 202 high school students’ artwork earned high honors in the 2017-18 University of St. Francis Illinois High School Art Competition and Exhibition. One-hundred and fifty-one students from 14 Illinois high schools submitted art this year, with the winning work to hang in the art gallery and on the third floor of the Rialto Fine Arts building.



Sophomore Oleg Bezuglov from Plainfield East High School, and PSHS juniors Samaah Khan and Kimani Tillman all won honorable mentions.