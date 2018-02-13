District 202 Middle School Students Headed to Regional Spelling Bee

Seven District 202 middle school students will compete in the 2018 Will County Regional Spelling Bee on March 7th at Lockport East High School.

The students earned the honor by winning their individual schools’ Spelling Bees. Regional winners statewide will advance to the national Spelling Bee in May.

This year’s District 202 middle school Spelling Bee champs are:

· Aux Sable: Gia Gurgone (8 th grade)

· Drauden Point: Brennan Burns (7 th grade)

· Heritage Grove: Gabriel Ennin (8 th grade)

· Indian Trail: Knowledge Wright (7 th grade)

· Ira Jones: Kimber Larson (7 th grade)

· John F. Kennedy: Danner “Dan” Santiago (7 th grade)