District 202 Middle Schools to Host Inaugural Band, Choir Festival

District 202 middle schools will host their inaugural Plainfield Band and Choir Festival on Saturday, February 24th. The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Plainfield East High School, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

Tickets are $1 per person and $2 for festival programs. Aux Sable, Drauden Point, Heritage Grove, Indian Trail, Ira Jones, John F. Kennedy and Timber Ridge middle schools will each send one band and one choir to perform and attend a clinic by one of the festival judges.