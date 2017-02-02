District 86 Board of School Inspectors Resigns

The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill an unexpired East Side term on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86.  The candidate would replace Christine Kim who resigned from the Board. Kim was elected to board in 2012, her term was set to expire in 2019. Qualified applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the United States, a resident of District 86 living on the East Side of Joliet (east of the Des Plaines River) for at least one year, and a U.S. registered voter. Letters of intent and résumés, may be sent to Stephanie H. T. Phelan, Secretary, Board of School Inspectors, Joliet Public Schools, 420 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435.  The deadline for applying is Friday, February 17, 2017.  The term will end in 2019.  For more information, please call (815) 740-3196 ext. 8221.

