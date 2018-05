In this undated photo provided by City of Dixon, police officer Mark Dallas poses for a photo in front of Dixon High School in Dixon, Ill. Dallas, a school resource officer at the northern Illinois high school, was hailed as a hero Wednesday, May 16, 2018, for shooting and arresting a former student who fired on him in a hallway while staff and seniors were meeting for a graduation rehearsal. (City of Dixon via AP)

The police officer who stopped the school shooting suspect in Dixon, Illinois, says his training helped him when he needed it the most. Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas told the “Today Show” yesterday that he told himself he wasn’t going to let Matthew Milby get away. Dallas and Milby reportedly exchanged gunfire on May 16th after police say Milby brought a rifle to school. Dallas told the “Today Show” that his training came back, and he reacted automatically in the moment.