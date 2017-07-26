DOJ Sanctuary Crackdown Poses Small Threat

Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-20s in the area and will continue the subfreezing days through Friday. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The city of Chicago and Cook County don’t have that much federal funding at risk if they continue to resist U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities. Sessions is threatening to block funds from one particular grant program unless those cities begin to allow ICE agents access to jails and begin notifying federal authorities when someone in the country illegally is about to be released. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that according to Justice Department records, Chicago and Cook County got two-point-three-million-dollars last year from the Justice Assistance Grant program.