Don Ladas Memorial WJOL Baseball Tournament Scores By Emilee Ziesmer | Mar 30, 2018 @ 6:38 AM Thursday, March 29th final scores: Joliet West 11-Minooka 2 Plainfield Central 13- Joliet Central 0 Joliet Catholic 4-Providence 3 Lockport 9 – Lincoln-Way West 2