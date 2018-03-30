Don Ladas Memorial WJOL Baseball Tournament Scores
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Mar 30, 2018 @ 6:38 AM

Thursday, March 29th final scores:

Joliet West 11-Minooka 2

Plainfield Central 13- Joliet Central 0

Joliet Catholic 4-Providence 3

Lockport 9 – Lincoln-Way West 2

