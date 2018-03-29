Don Ladas Memorial WJOL Baseball Tournament Scores By Kevin Kollins | Mar 29, 2018 @ 3:33 PM Joliet West 11-Minooka 2 Plainfield Central 13- Joliet Central 0 RELATED CONTENT Kerry Wood At Inwood This Saturday Local Politician Celebrates Legendary Plainfield Intersection With Contest It’s Opening Day; Slocum Lists The Top Ten Baseball Movies New Lenox Fire Protection District Cuts Personnel, Closes Station To Save Funding Rain Today, Mainly South of I-80 Sister Jean Bobblehead Best Selling Ever; WJOL Hosts Reveal Their Bobbleheads