Donate Your Old or Unused Bikes to the Forest Preserve District of Will County

Donate your unused bicycles to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Recycle Your Bicycle” program, which starts on Oct. 3 at Monee Reservoir. The bikes are refurbished and donated to youth, individuals with disabilities and families in developing countries.

Other programs this month including a “Morning Bird Hike,” and “Crochet for Wildlife.”

BEECHER – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Hike to search for birds that call this preserve home. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Sept. 28 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.



ROMEOVILLE – “Crochet for Wildlife,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. 135thSt. This beginner’s course teaches you how to crochet small nests that are used in wildlife rehabilitation centers across the country. These nests provide substitute shelter for animals in need. Yarn and crochet hooks will be provided. If you bring your own hook, an H-hook is desirable. The free program is for ages 10 and older. Register by Sept. 28 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



MONEE – “Recycle Your Bicycle,” 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave. Monee Reservoir will collect bikes to be given to a local recycling center that refurbishes them for youth, individuals with disabilities and families in developing countries. Bikes can be in any condition – brand new or beyond repair. Registration is not required.

Forest Preserve District of Will County Press Release