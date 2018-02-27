“Donate Your Weight” Finishing This Week

Today, February 27th, and tomorrow the Joliet Park District, DuPage Medical Group and WJOL will be weighing out the participants for the annual weight loss challenge. This year’s challenge is called Donate Your Weight. For every pound that is lost, one dollar will be donated to pink heals of Joliet which raises awareness and funds for families and non-profit entities that assists in those battling cancer. Everyone who weighs out will also receive a t-shirt for stepping on the scale. Weigh outs will take place February 27th and 28th between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.