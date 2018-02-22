Donations Needed For Joliet Family Who Lost Everything In Fire

Friends and neighbors are asking the public for help in supporting a Joliet family who lost everything this week. A fire destroyed their home in Joliet at 1851 Delrose Street. The family of 7 which includes 5 kids from the ages of 9 months to age 12 got out safely. The fire stared at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday morning and was put out within an hour. Joliet Fire Deputy Chief Greg Blaskey says initial reports indicate the fire was started by a faulty electrical outlet. Friend Jenna Ray told the Scott Slocum show, the family needs everyday essentials. Winter clothes for children, diapers and toiletries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family with a goal of 15-thousand dollars, right now they’re at about 2-thousand dollars. A statement from the family reads, “Tragically last night we woke up to our house on fire. We are a family of 7 and have lost everything. We are not ones to ask for help but sadly now is the time we have to.” WJOL is collecting items here at the station. You can drop off gift cards to big box stores or clothing and other items at 2410 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill. To donate on the GoFundMe page click here.