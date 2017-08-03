I-DOT Has Eclipse Safe Driving Tips
By Evan Bredeson
Aug 3, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
Don’t drive while wearing your eclipse glasses. That’s the first tip from the Illinois Department of Transportation about how to be safe during this month’s solar eclipse. I-DOT released its eclipse safety tips yesterday. Also on the list, get to southern Illinois with plenty of time to spare before the August 21st eclipse, don’t try and watch the eclipse while driving down the road, and make sure to drive with your lights on once the moon crosses in front of the sun. Illinois is expecting 200 thousand people to trek to southern Illinois to watch the eclipse later this month.

