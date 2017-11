It may not feel a lot like winter this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation says this is the time of year to get ready for winter’s worst. I-DOT and the Illinois State Police last week issued their annual warning about winter weather driving. The advice is to be very careful driving in snow, particularly the first snow of the year. And as always, troopers are telling people to keep a coat, gloves, hat, scarf, kitty litter, and shovel in their trunk just in case.