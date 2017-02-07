Downstate Bank Buys Joliet Bank- Tripling Investments For Original Investors

WJOL has learned that a downstate bank is buying up a Joliet bank. First Busey Bank of Champaign with assets of 5.4 billion dollars is buying Joliet-based Frist Community Bank. Crain’s Chicago Business reports that Busey Bank acquired First Community for 236 million dollars. The deal will gives Busey Bank nine branches in Will, DuPage and Grundy counties. There are 9 branch locations in area, including Joliet, Channahon, Naperville and Homer Glen to name a few.

This is a good deal for the original shareholders. They’re expected to triple their investment. The deal is expected to closed in mid 2017.

Image by Michael Rivera Wikimedia Commons