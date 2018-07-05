Downtown Storm Sewer Project Begins

Work on the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project begins today, Thursday, July 5, 2018 near the intersection of DesPlaines Street and Lafayette Street. Lafayette and DesPlaines (Marion – Washington) will be closed and a detour posted. The work will take place at night between 7p.m. and 5a.m. The project is anticipated to be completed by July 1, 2019.

The project, which separates the combined sanitary and storm sewer systems in downtown Joliet, includes installation of approximately 2,800 linear feet of 60-inch and 66-inch trunk storm sewer on DesPlaines, Lafayette, Washington and Jefferson Streets.

The project will require detours and significant traffic control to be installed at various locations through downtown Joliet for the duration of the project. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text while driving.