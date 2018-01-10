Dozens Expected To Voice Concerns At Elwood Meeting

The Elwood planning and zoning commission meeting will be held at the Elwood School on Thursday, January 11th at 7pm. The larger venue is to accommodate all the residents who signed up to speak. Katie Hunt with “Say No To Northpoint” says there are 55 people signed up to speak and likely more will be added tomorrow night. It could be a long night. Northpoint may be allowed a rebuttal period.

The controversial Compass Business Park, a 2,200 acre $1.2 billion development is under consideration within the village. The initial meeting in December was postponed after a two hour presentation by Northpoint. Residents during the December meeting could not express their concerns due to time contraints.

The Elwood Planning and Zoning commission will decide if the project can move forward with a full vote from the Elwood Village Board.