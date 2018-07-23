Dr. Jillian Tsoukalas Named VVSD Executive Director for Grades PreK-5

The Valley View School District 365U Board of Education has approved the selection of Dr. Jillian Tsoukalas to the position of Executive Director for Education Services Grades Pre-kindergarten- 5 th . She succeeds Mr. Adam Hurder who is now VVSD’s Executive Director for Educational Services Grades 6 th -12 th . Dr. Tsoukalas began serving in VVSD in 2016 as Director of Pre-Kindergarten-5 th Grade Math and Science. She began her teaching career in 2004 as kindergarten teacher in Midlothian School District 143, a position she held for four years before becoming a 3 rd grade and 4 th grade teacher until 2013. Dr. Tsoukalas then accepted a position as Educational Consultant and Regional Coach for the Illinois State Board of Education. In 2015, she was named Curriculum Coordinator for West Aurora School District 129. Dr. Tsoukalas earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from St. Xavier University in 2003. She continued her education by earning a Master of the Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Olivet Nazarene University in 2007, followed by a Doctor of Education degree in Teacher Leadership from Walden University in 2011.