Drew Peterson is taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court in order to undo his 2012 conviction for his third wife’s murder. The former Bolingbrook police officer’s attorney filed a petition yesterday with the nation’s highest court, asking it to review the decision of the Illinois Supreme Court. The state’s high court has twice rejected Peterson’s request for a new trial for the murder of his ex-wife Kathleen Savio. He is serving a 38-year prison sentence for her killing.