Drew Peterson isn’t seriously hurt after he was jumped last month at a federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana. The “Chicago Tribune” reports the former Bolingbrook police sergeant was attacked March 29th in the dining hall by a fellow inmate armed with a food tray. Peterson has remained housed in a segregated unit since the incident. He is currently serving time for murdering his third wife and trying to hire a hit man to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.