Drew Peterson May Appeal Conviction To U.S. Supreme Court

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson may continue to fight his conviction, even though the Illinois Supreme Court has now upheld the 2012 verdict, which sent him to prison for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio. After the ruling was made public on Thursday, Peterson’s attorney said an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is likely. At issue is the use of certain hearsay statements in his trial, which were allowed under a change in state law that was passed in response to Peterson’s case. The law allowed statements made to third parties by Peterson’s dead third wife Kathleen Savio and missing fourth wife Stacy Peterson to be used as evidence. Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for killing Savio and has also been sentenced to 40 years for plotting to murder Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.