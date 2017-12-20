Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement In Will County

This holiday season, the Will County Sheriff’s Office will work around the clock to keep drivers and passengers safe as they search for alcohol/drug impaired drivers. The campaign begins December 18th and runs through January 2nd. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois in a year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement.

“Motorists will now notice increased enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Lakomiak. “It is vital that we keep our travelers safe, not just at the holidays, but every day. That’s why we will arrest anyone who chooses to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

Deputies will also be ticketing those individuals who are not buckled up. It is the law in Illinois to wear your seat belt, no matter where you are seated in the vehicle.

The holidays are a special time of the year, full of excitement and festivities. Too often these celebrations bring higher number of impaired drivers to the roads. Party responsibly! Plan ahead! Have a designated driver before the party begins or call a taxi or uber! Don’t turn your holiday into a visit to our jail.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is made possibly by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.