Drivers Targeted by Local Scam

The Plainfield Police Department is alerting the public to a scam targeting local drivers. The scam claims that vehicle owners with a driver’s license can be paid $500 or more weekly via check to have their vehicle wrapped with an advertisement. The scammers will send you fake checks, ask you to take your share of the money and wire the rest to a graphic designer. The checks are fake and will bounce. The wired money will actually go to the scammers. You will be responsible to pay back the bank the wired amount and other charges associated with the processing of the check.