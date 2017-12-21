Drug Companies That Make Opioids Put On Notice

Local County prosecutors including Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow will be making a major announcement this morning. A lawsuit against drug companies that produce opioid pain medications. The announcement will be held in the DuPage County Board Room in Wheaton.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow will join DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, and leaders and prosecutors from DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake Counties.

Illinois governments who are trying to recoup money from the people who they blame for the state’s opioid crisis.