Drug Sweep in Braidwood Leads to 14 Arrests

A narcotics sweep by Braidwood Police on Thursday ended with 14 individuals being arrested. It was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning that officers began making arrests related to charges of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute. The investigation into the arrested individuals lasted approximately three months. The narcotics being sold throughout the village consisted of mainly heroin and cocaine. One arrest did lead to the discovery of crystal meth lab, which has been dismantled. The sweep was performed in conjunction with Drug Enforcement Agency with the Will County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Wilmington Police Department, Channahon Police Department and the Elwood Police Department assisting.