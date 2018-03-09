Dry And Decent Through The Weekend. By Monica DeSantis | Mar 9, 2018 @ 5:24 AM Not as cold today with dry conditions through the weekend. Mostly sunny today with a high of 38. Tonight partly cloudy with a low of 22. Sunshine for Saturday but mostly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 40’s. RELATED CONTENT Man Killed in Shooting at Joliet Bar Time To Spring Ahead Joliet Central High School Community Football Meeting Hosted By Coach Boyter I-80 Ramp To Center Street Will Close Next Tuesday Heritage Grove Middle School 8th Grader Going to National Spelling Bee Teen Charged In Parents’ Deaths Moved To Jail