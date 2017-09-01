Due To Demand, City of Joliet Expands Days of Donation for Hurricane Victims

Due to demand, The City of Joliet, in conjunction with Cadence Premier Logistics, will be expanding the days of the donation drive to include Saturday, September 2nd. Anyone wishing to contribute may bring items to the City Hall parking lot located on DesPlaines Street on the west side of City Hall.

A tractor and trailer provided by Cadence Logistics will be on site to accept donations through September 8th. Once donations are collected, Cadence has volunteered to deliver the items to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Items being accepted include, pre-boxed cases of water, juice, diapers and canned vegetables. Also toiletries such as shampoo, body wash, soap, and toothpaste. Hand sanitizer, black construction-grade trash bags, mops, buckets and heavy-duty work gloves. Items NOT accepted include clothing, toys and household furnishings.