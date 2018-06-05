Durbin Agrees With Trump: Blagojevich Sentence Too Harsh
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 9:09 AM

Illinois’ senior Democratic U.S. Senator has finally found something that he agrees with President Trump about: Rod Blagojevich.

Yesterday, Senator Dick Durbin said that he agrees with President Trump that the former Illinois governor shouldn’t be in prison. Durbin said that Blagojevich’s 14 year sentence is too harsh.

Last week, President Trump said he’s considering commuting Blagojevich’s sentence for corruption, because he doesn’t think the former governor should be in prison for ‘saying something stupid.’

