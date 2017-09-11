Dust off Your Resume, Job Fair at Workforce Center of Will County Tuesday, September 12th
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 6:00 AM

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County on Thursday, September 12th from 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are direct support professional, forklift operators, forklift/reach truck operator, general warehouse associates, loaders/unloader, material handler, production line workers, security officers, shift supervisor, tasker/scheduler, truck loader, warehouse workers, wholesale picker, and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.

