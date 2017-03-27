Dust Off Your Resume For Weekly Job Fair

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security Wednesday March 29th from 1:30 to 3:30pm at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are account manager, branch manager, bus drivers, clamp drivers/pickers, CNC machine operators, forklift operators, machine operators, maintenance technicians, onsite manager/warehouse manager, production line workers, production material handlers, recruiter, sanitation workers, warehouse material handlers and warehouse workers.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview,” he said.

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to jobs4people.org.