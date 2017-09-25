Dust Off Your Resume For This Week’s Job Fair On Wednesday

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County on Wednesday, September 27th from 1:30pm until 3:30pm at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are assembler, cage supervisor, cook, count employee, direct support professional, forklift drivers, forklift/reach truck operator, home care aide/homemaker, laborers, loaders, material handler, pallet inspector, production line workers, sorter, transportation aide, truck loader, unloaders, VIP Coordinator, warehouse material handlers, warehouse general laborer, wholesale picker, and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.