Dust Off Your Resume For Will County Job Fair

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are cargo warehouse agent, certified medical assistants, driver/service worker, drivers, forklift operators, general laborers, installation technician trainees, machine operators, medical receptionist, package handlers, ramp service agent, snow shovelers, truck driver/ramp agent and warehouse associates.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.

For more information click here