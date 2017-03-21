Dwight Man gets Eight Years for Drug Induced Homicide for Supplying Heroin to 19-Year-Old Victim

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that a Dwight man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for selling heroin to a 19-year-old girl who died from an overdose in Wilmington in 2013. 26-year-old Joseph P. Alksnis pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of Drug Induced Homicide. He also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to an undercover police officer and received a 10-year sentence that will be served concurrently with the Drug Induced Homicide sentence. He was sentenced by Judge David Carlson. The victim, 19-year-old Heather Watson, of Braidwood, was found dead inside her mother’s vehicle outside an apartment complex on East Kahler Road in Wilmington on March 28, 2013. An autopsy revealed she died of a heroin overdose. Wilmington police analyzed the victim’s cell phone and discovered she had been in contact with an individual who lived inside the apartment complex. The police investigation would reveal that the victim and this individual had purchased the heroin from Alksnis for $40. They injected the heroin together, after which Watson drove this individual back to the apartment complex where she was later found dead. The State’s Attorney credited the Wilmington Police Department for pursuing an aggressive investigation and Assistant State’s Attorneys Peter Wilkes and Erin Krone for securing a prison sentence in this case.