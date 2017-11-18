Dwight Man Killed in Acetylene Tank Explosion

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Dwight man who was pronounced deceased in the Morris Hospital Emergency Room at 6:05 p.m. Saturday evening. Donald Heinrich was in his garage in Dwight working with an acetylene tank when an explosion occurred followed by a fire. Heinrich is an amputee and was in his motorized wheel chair at the time of the incident. His clothing caught fire and due to the incident was thrown out of his chair. He was unable to crawl out of the garage and EMS along with other were able to free him from the burning garage. While EMS was tending medical attention to Heinrich, he went into cardiac arrest and CPR was initiated along with transporting to Morris Hospital. Heinrich did suffer burns of his body however an autopsy will take place Sunday to determine the cause of death. The death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.