Early Voting Begins Next Week

Early voting begins Monday March 20th for the April 4th consolidated elections. There will be several early voting sites located throughout Will County. Each site has separate dates and times. For locations, hours, resident restrictions, and directions click here.

The Will County Clerk’s Office will have Grace Period Registration & Voting available. Grace Period Registration and Voting allows non registered Will County residents the ability to register or update their address and then vote. Two forms of identification are required to register. Once again, for dates and times visit the Will County Clerk website.