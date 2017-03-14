Early Voting Begins Next Week

By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 14, 9:31 AM

Early voting begins Monday March 20th for the April 4th consolidated elections. There will be several early voting sites located throughout Will County. Each site has separate dates and times. For locations, hours, resident restrictions, and directions click here.

The Will County Clerk’s Office will have Grace Period Registration & Voting available. Grace Period Registration and Voting allows non registered Will County residents the ability to register or update their address and then vote. Two forms of identification are required to register. Once again, for dates and times visit the Will County Clerk website.

Related Content

Plainfield 202 High School Student Artists Awarded...
Morning Gun Shop Robbery In Manhattan Leads to One...
Dollar General Set to Open Elwood Location on Satu...
Special Prosecutor Will Handle Retrial In Beating ...
Manhattan Man, 22, Charged in Gun Shop Robbery
Man Fined $500 After Pleading Guilty to Incident w...
Comments