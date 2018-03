Early Voting Begins Today Includes Saturday & Sunday

Early voting begins today at several permanent voting sites including the Joliet park Distict, City of Naperville, Wheatland Township in Naperville and Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook. No ID is required as long as your signature matches your facsimile signature in the pollbook.

City of Naperville, 400 S Eagle Street, Naperville

Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet

Wheatland Township, 4232 Tower Ct., Naperville

Monday, March 5 – Friday, March 9, 8:30 a.m – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday March 10, 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, March 11, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12 – Friday, March 16, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, 9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday March 19, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road., Bolingbrook

Monday, March 5 – Friday, March 9, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, March 11, Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12 – Thursday, March 15, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 16, 9:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 19, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.