Early Voting For February 28, 2017 Consolidated Republican Primary Election

Early voting provides an opportunity for voters to skip the line at their polling place on Election Day. Any registered Homer Township voter can cast a Republican ballot at the Will County Clerk’s office now thru February 27th. Due to the fact the February 28th Election is a Primary, only the Republican ballot is available.

Homer Township, located at 14350 W. 151st St., Homer Glen, will be the only other early voting site for this Election. Early voting starts at this location on Tuesday, February 14th until Friday, February 24th.

For this and all Election related information visit, www.thewillcountyclerk.com.