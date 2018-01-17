Earthquake-Causing Meteor Blazes Through Michigan Sky

Residents of southeast Michigan were stunned Tuesday night when a bright flash lit up the sky and the ground beneath them shook. The National Weather Service eventually solved the mystery, tweeting “USGS confirms meteor occurred around 810 pm, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.”
The earthquake was centered about five miles west-southwest of New Haven, Michigan, located about 40 miles northeast of Detroit.
#meteor scared the buhjesus out of us pic.twitter.com/qFcFMotFDi
— PirateHooker (@BlackBeerded) January 17, 2018